Early Edition Of Boston Globe’s Front Page Predicts Patriots Loss

BOSTON (CBS) – Stop the presses: The New England won Super Bowl LI after pulling off one of the most amazing comebacks in all of sports.
But when newspapers are up against strict deadlines, sometimes they have to make tough calls that might not look so great the next day. And it appears that’s what The Boston Globe did Sunday night, reminding some of the infamous “DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN” gaffe.
ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates shared a photo of an early edition of The Globe received by someone in Naples, Florida Monday morning. The headline blared “A BITTER END” and shows Patriots quarterback Tom Brady despairing as the Falcons return his interception for a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.
Things would eventually turn around in the third quarter as the Patriots scored 33 unanswered points to storm back and win the game. But some who went to bed early in south Florida may have gotten the wrong idea.
The final edition of The Globe eventually settled on a more accurate headline: WIN FOR THE AGES.