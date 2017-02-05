On Tom Brady’s Big Day, Gisele Bundchen Shares Adorable Photo Of Their Daughter

HOUSTON (CBS) – How cute is this?
Gisele Bundchen is in Houston to cheer on her husband Tom Brady and the Patriots as they go for another Super Bowl ring. Before the big game, she posted a photo of their daughter in a “Brady’s Little Ladies” shirt that took social media by storm.
The photo, captioned “#daddyslittlegirl,” has earned nearly half a million likes on Instagram in eight hours.
A few hours later, Bundchen posted another photo of her squad in similar T-shirts.
Hopefully for the Patriots, Vivian will prove to be a good luck charm yet again. Tom Brady posted a photo of himself and his daughter before a playoff win over the Texans last month.