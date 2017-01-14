Tom Brady Posted A Sweet Pre-Game Sendoff On Instagram

January 14, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Daughter, Instagram, Patriots, Playoff, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s biggest fan gave him a good luck kiss before game time, and it wasn’t Gisele.

On Instagram, Brady posted a picture of his daughter Vivian sending him off before Saturday night’s playoff game at Gillette Stadium with a good luck kiss.

"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

The caption reads simply, “Good luck Daddy.”

Brady headed to Gillette Saturday afternoon in time to face the Texans in the game that will decide which team goes to the Superbowl. In the comments on Brady’s photo, fans doubled down on his daughter’s well-wishes, wishing Tom good luck and reminding him to do his job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia