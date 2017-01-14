Tom Brady Posted A Sweet Pre-Game Sendoff On Instagram

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s biggest fan gave him a good luck kiss before game time, and it wasn’t Gisele.

On Instagram, Brady posted a picture of his daughter Vivian sending him off before Saturday night’s playoff game at Gillette Stadium with a good luck kiss.

"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

The caption reads simply, “Good luck Daddy.”

Brady headed to Gillette Saturday afternoon in time to face the Texans in the game that will decide which team goes to the Superbowl. In the comments on Brady’s photo, fans doubled down on his daughter’s well-wishes, wishing Tom good luck and reminding him to do his job.