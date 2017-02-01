Brad Marchand Avoids Discipline For Collision With Tampa’s Stralman

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand once again found himself in the crosshairs of the NHL Department of Player Safety after the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. He collided with Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman in an incident that looked similar to the “dangerous trip” that earned him a $10,000 fine just last week.
However, Marchand will not face supplemental discipline from the league for his collision with Stralman on Tuesday night. He previously avoided a suspension for a similar-looking play on the Red Wings’ Niklas Kronwall last Tuesday. This particular incident did not look egregious enough to the league to discipline Marchand.
Marchand was not penalized on the play, but Stralman implied after the game that he believed the referees missed an obvious penalty.
“I can’t expect [the officials] to see it,” he told the Canadian Press.
Marchand leads the Bruins with 21 goals and 49 points in 52 games this season, but has not been suspended since Dec. 2015.