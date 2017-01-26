Bruins’ Brad Marchand Avoids Suspension, But Fined $10K For ‘Dangerous Trip’

January 26, 2017 1:08 PM
Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, NHL, NHL Department of Player Safety

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will have their lone all-star forward in their final game before the All-Star break.

Brad Marchand avoided suspension for slewfooting Niklas Kronwall on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, and was instead hit with getting hit a $10,000 fine. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the fine on Thursday, saying it was for a “dangerous trip” on Kronwall.

Marchand had a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the hit, which you can see below:

No penalty was called on the play, but Marchand did not avoid the ever-watchful eye of the Department of Player Safety. The Bruins won the game, 4-3, with Marchand scoring two goals — including the tying goal in the third period.

Marchand has been suspended before, especially around this time of year. Last year, he was forced to miss the Winter Classic after clipping Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki, a hit that cost him a three-game suspension to start the 2016 calendar year. He was suspended for two games in January 2015 for a slew-foot on New York’s Derick Brassard, and he was suspended for five games for clipping Vancouver’s Sami Salo in January of 2012.

Marchand, 28, leads the Bruins with 47 points this season.

