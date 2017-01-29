Boston Federal Judge Blocks Trump Immigration Plan

BOSTON (CBS) — Federal judges ruled in favor of the Massachusetts ACLU to essentially stop President Donald Trump’s immigration order being carried out at Logan Airport.

“I want to just go back to something that the ACLU said when Donald Trump was elected,” said ACLU lawyer Matthew Segal. “If he tried to implement his unlawful orders or his unlawful plans, we would see him in court. Today, we saw him in court.”

The decision came down around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and follows a similar decision made just hours before in New York City.

In the Boston case, two UMass Dartmouth professors with legal resident status were detained at Logan Airport Saturday afternoon.

The judge’s ruling says their detention violates their constitutional rights, and immediately stops them from being detained or removed.

“It requires Customs and Border Protection to notify the airlines that the executive order is stayed in Massachusetts, and that they should not be turning away lawful permanent residents and lawful visa holders from entry into the United States,” said ACLU attorney Susan Church outside court early Sunday morning.

Key wording in the decision could open the door to allowing others in the same position being released.

“Because our order is actually a little broader than the nationwide class-action, we think it’s a good step in the right direction to try to broaden some of the rights and some of the protections afforded to immigrants that are coming or that are returning to the United States,” said an ACLU attorney.