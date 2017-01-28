Refugee Resettlement Agency Says Trump’s Immigration Bans Imapct Families

January 28, 2017 5:19 PM By Kim Tunnicliffe
Filed Under: Immigration, International Institute of New England, Kim Tunnicliffe, President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) — A New England refugee resettlement agency says President Trump’s immigration freeze is tearing a lot of immigrant families apart.

Case manager Rahmatullah Aka from the International Institute of New England says Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants from the seven Muslim majority countries is leaving a lot of families in limbo.

“They waited a long time for the permits and they finally reach here and their family is behind. They are worried about that,” Aka said. “Probably they will not be able to get together with their families. So this is a major problem for immigrants.”

Aka says the executive order allows legal immigrants who are already in the U.S. to stay, but bans their families from coming over.

“They are all documented immigrants. Now they are worried about the future of their families,” he said.

Legal permanent residents who are outside the country now won’t be allowed back in for 90 days as a result of the order. The order also suspends all refugee admissions for four months and bans the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    These “resettlement agency’s” care about nothing but the money 💰💰💰

    Which they are funded by 97% tax money

    Reply | Report comment |

