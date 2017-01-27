Police: Wanted Man Turns Self In After Social Media Pressure

January 27, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Norwood, Stephen Dwyer

NORWOORD (CBS) — A man police say was armed and dangerous, accused of a Thanksgiving Day assault, turned himself in to police on Friday.

Police Chief William Brooks said Stephen Dwyer, wanted for the assault, showed up at Dedham District Court Friday likely because of pressure from social media. A post blasted out by Norwood Police on Wednesday asking for help locating Dwyer was shared 407 times and reached approximately 36,000 people.

Police say Dwyer may be armed and dangerous. (Photos from Norwood Police)

Police say Dwyer may be armed and dangerous. (Photos from Norwood Police)

Police say Dwyer attacked a group that had gathered in Norwood on Thanksgiving, punching a man repeatedly in the face with his fist and a knife. He then allegedly threatened other party-goers with the knife before fleeing. Dwyer has a long history of violent behavior and an extensive criminal record, according to police. The department also noted Dwyer is trained in mixed martial arts.

A warrant out for Dwyer’s arrest charged him with assault and battery, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

