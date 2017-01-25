Norwood Police Search For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Man Accused Of Assault On Thanksgiving

NORWOOD (CBS) — Police are looking for a man accused of attacking a group of people on Thanksgiving, including assaulting one person with his fist and a knife.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Stephen M. Dwyer, a fugitive who has a felony warrant out against him. Police say Dwyer is considered armed and dangerous, is “extremely violent” and is trained in mixed martial arts.

On Thanksgiving morning, police say Dwyer attacked a group that had gathered in Norwood, punching a man repeatedly in the face with his fist and a knife. He then threatened other party-goers with the knife before fleeing. Police say Dwyer has a long history of violent behavior and an extensive criminal record.

Police released photos of Dwyer, but caution he may look different than he appears in the pictures.

If you have any information about where Dwyer may be, police ask that you not approach him and call your local police department. You can also call the Norwood Police Department’s confidential tip line at 781-440-5181, or email reportatip@norwoodma.gov.