What’s Up This Weekend: January 27-29

BOSTON (CBS) – Did somebody say Chocolate Festival? We must have been hungry while compiling this week’s roundup of fun activities in and around Boston, because we ended up with a special Food & Drink version of What’s Up This Weekend.

NEW CHOCOLATE EXHIBIT

Chocolate: The Exhibition opens Sunday at the Museum of Science. Entry to this temporary exhibit is included with your regular Exhibit Hall admission. Learn everything you never knew you wanted to know about sweet treats. “In this bilingual exhibition, explore the plant, the products, and the culture of chocolate through the lenses of science, history, and popular culture.” INFO & TICKETS: mos.org

KITCHEN SHOWCASE

Thinking about changes to the space where you eat and drink every day? Visit The Kitchen Showcase at the Suburban Boston Spring Home Show this weekend. It’s coming to Shriner’s Auditorium in Wilmington, and Admission and Parking are FREE. The Kitchen Showcase, “features the latest styles and trends installed by knowledgeable, professional, local contractors.” Many vendors offer deep discounts at the show. INFO: mahomeshows-sa.com

COOK TOGETHER

Every second and fourth Friday through March, families can head to KITCHEN at Boston Public Market to cook a meal together. Gather your farm-fresh ingredients and cook a three-course meal under the direction of a professional chef. They aim to please even picky young eaters, and have jobs to get all ages involved. Parents and children 6+ specifically encouraged. INFO & REGISTRATION: thetrustees.org

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL

If learning about chocolate at the Museum of Science has you watered up for the real thing, head to Harvard Square where they are celebrating chocolate all weekend long. It’s the 9th Annual Harvard Square Chocolate Festival. Restaurants feature special chocolate appetizers, entrees, desserts and cocktails. Don’t miss the free Chocolate Tasting, Saturday afternoon on Brattle Plaza. INFO: harvardsquare.com

GREAT 8 ASIAN RESTAURANTS

Beyond the PuPu platter, there is a whole world filled with authentic Asian eats. From ramen, to sushi, dumplings to sizzling beef cooked right at your table, this week Phantom sorted through the best of the best, to share his picks for the Great 8 Asian Restaurants. MORE INFO: CBSBoston.com

PAINT & SIP

A glass of wine can bring out the artist in all of us. Years after this phenomenon first emerged, Paint and Sip nights are still a popular destination for couples, work outings, or a classic girls’ night out. You could head to one of several area bars dedicated to painting while sipping, like The Paint Bar on Newbury Street and Muse Paintbar in Lynnfield; or let the art come to you with traveling versions like those offered by Paint Nite.