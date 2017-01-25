Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Asian Restaurants

Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai. Asian fare is everywhere, and these are the 8 Greatest places to get a taste of the Far East, stateside.

Totto Ramen

Allston

Kicking off the Great 8 is Totto Ramen in Allston. This small, stylish spot specializes in authentic Japanese ramen made with a slow-simmered chicken-based broth. The biggest seller is the Mega Ramen, overloaded with pork, veggies, and oodles of noodles. Here, slurping is encouraged.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Shojo

Chinatown

Shojo in Boston’s Chinatown is a modern Asian restaurant set in an industrial dining room, covered in reclaimed wood dating back hundreds of years. There’s a fun and funky bar serving inventive cocktails, and a creative menu is packed with comfort food favorites reimagined with Asian ingredients.

Oga’s Japanese Cuisine

Natick

Another Great 8 winner is Oga’s Japanese Cuisine in Natick. Here you can experience great flavors, whether they’re raw, cooked, sizzling, or deep fried. Master sushi chef Toru Oga is one of the best in the business, with over 40 years of experience slicing and dicing with incredible precision. Phantom also loves a dish called Beef Houba-Yaki, which is fired up right at the table.

House of Siam

South End

With two locations in Boston’s South End, House of Siam cooks authentic Thai food to order, so you can have it as spicy or as mild as you want, whether it’s to eat in, take-out, or delivery. The tasty Golden Bags are like a crispy little present for your mouth, stuffed with ground chicken, onions and sweet corn. They make some of the finest traditional Pad Thais in all of New England. For something really special, order the Duck Choo Chee with peppers and pineapple in a sweet and spicy coconut sauce.

Empire Restaurant and Lounge

Seaport

Empire Restaurant and Lounge is a massive space occupying more than 14,000 square feet of Boston’s Seaport District. The space itself is stunning, with high ceilings, huge tables, and eye-catching architecture. The menu has a huge range including fried appetizers, soups, salads, sushi, and steaks, like the signature Korean Beef with sake and soy glazed peppers.

Sapporo

Westboro

Another Great 8 winner is Sapporo in Westboro. This Pan Asian eatery offers Chinese appetizers, Japanese sushi, and delicious Korean-style BBQ that will fill you up as it warms you up, because you cook it right at your table.

Takusan

Brookline

Takusan in Brookline is an eye-popping, all you can eat buffet and sushi bar, all inside of a stunning dining room that’s spacious and stylish. The long line of hot food includes everything from crawfish

and roast pork, to grilled steak and chicken skewers. Unlike most sushi buffets, here you can order everything a la carte. So, just pick your favorite rolls, sashimi, and maki, and they will make it fresh for you – all included in the price.

Crave Mad for Chicken

Chinatown

Rounding out the Great 8 is Crave Mad For Chicken. Located on Kneeland Street in Boston’s Chinatown, Crave has everything from inventive sushi rolls and steaming bowls of Asian style soups, to Western-inspired dishes like Parmesean Truffle Fries and Kielbasa swimming in a habanero honey glaze. What they are really known for is the twice-fried Korean style chicken wings.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.