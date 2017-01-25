Somerville Mayor Responds To Trump’s Immigration Plan

January 25, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: Mayor Joe Curtatone, President Donald Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that paves the way to strip so-called “sanctuary cities” of federal funding.

These cities protect undocumented immigrants by not reporting them to federal authorities for violations of immigration laws.

Somerville is one of those cities. It stands to lose out on at least $6 million a year in federal funding under the president’s plan.

Related: Boston Mayor Denounces Trump’s Plan

Mayor Joseph Curtatone joined Liam Martin and Paula Ebben live on myTV38 to discuss how Somerville is responding to that threat.

Mayor Curtatone said if the city loses that money it will hurt, but there is something bigger at stake. “It’s the very core of our democratic principles as a decent humane society that’s at stake here and I’m hoping that all of America rallies around this point,” he said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Larry Hatfield says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    So I guess I can decide what laws I want to honor . I no longer want to pay taxes… I pick the not paying state taxes option. Do these Democrats not pay attention ? The Democratic party has lost more Mayors, State Reps., Senators and Governors in the past 10 years than ever before. Your social experiments are constantly being rejected by those you are elected to represent. Those who are here illegally have no say in our system. They need to go, go back to their homeland, and come here as the laws allow. It’s really quite simple, enforce the laws you swore to uphold when you took the oath of office, or leave with them.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia