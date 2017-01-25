Somerville Mayor Responds To Trump’s Immigration Plan

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that paves the way to strip so-called “sanctuary cities” of federal funding.
These cities protect undocumented immigrants by not reporting them to federal authorities for violations of immigration laws.
Somerville is one of those cities. It stands to lose out on at least $6 million a year in federal funding under the president’s plan.
Mayor Joseph Curtatone joined Liam Martin and Paula Ebben live on myTV38 to discuss how Somerville is responding to that threat.
Mayor Curtatone said if the city loses that money it will hurt, but there is something bigger at stake. “It’s the very core of our democratic principles as a decent humane society that’s at stake here and I’m hoping that all of America rallies around this point,” he said.
One Comment
So I guess I can decide what laws I want to honor . I no longer want to pay taxes… I pick the not paying state taxes option. Do these Democrats not pay attention ? The Democratic party has lost more Mayors, State Reps., Senators and Governors in the past 10 years than ever before. Your social experiments are constantly being rejected by those you are elected to represent. Those who are here illegally have no say in our system. They need to go, go back to their homeland, and come here as the laws allow. It’s really quite simple, enforce the laws you swore to uphold when you took the oath of office, or leave with them.