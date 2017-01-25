Somerville Mayor Responds To Trump’s Immigration Plan

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that paves the way to strip so-called “sanctuary cities” of federal funding.

These cities protect undocumented immigrants by not reporting them to federal authorities for violations of immigration laws.

Somerville is one of those cities. It stands to lose out on at least $6 million a year in federal funding under the president’s plan.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone joined Liam Martin and Paula Ebben live on myTV38 to discuss how Somerville is responding to that threat.

Mayor Curtatone said if the city loses that money it will hurt, but there is something bigger at stake. “It’s the very core of our democratic principles as a decent humane society that’s at stake here and I’m hoping that all of America rallies around this point,” he said.