Walsh: Trump’s Plan A ‘Direct Attack On Boston’s People’

January 25, 2017 5:12 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump signed executive orders Wednesday that jump-start construction of a US-Mexico border wall and strip funding for sanctuary cities.

Mayor Marty Walsh denounced the president’s plan and is promising immigrants they will have a safe space in Boston.

“The latest executive orders and statements by the president about immigrants are a direct attack on Boston’s people, Boston’s strength and Boston’s values,” Walsh said.

The mayor said 28 percent of Boston residents are immigrants and 48 percent have at least one foreign born parent.

“I want to say directly to anyone who feels threatened today or vulnerable you are safe in Boston,” Walsh said. “We will do everything in our power to protect you – if necessary we will use City Hall itself to shelter and protect anyone who is targeted unjustly.”

The mayor said that people could also sleep in his office if they need to.

  1. Michael Murphy (@Murphcc1) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Hey Walsh……..this has nothing to do with LEGAL immigrants…..it has to do with being a felon by harboring ILLEGAL ALIENS!!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. jordan lewis ring, ringlawfirm says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    HOPEFULLY THE US ATTY WILL CLEAN THE HALL OF THIS MORON WHOSE BRAINS WERE LEFT IN HIS BOOZE TRUMP HAS SAVED OUR NATION FROM MORONS LIKE BOSTON’S MAYOR,,,,,,FORMER THUGS MAKE BAD MAYORS….

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Stan Bowers says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    They aren’t “Boston’s people”…they are here illegally.

    Reply | Report comment

