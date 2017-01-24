Tewksbury Resident Wants Native American Logos Banned At Public Schools

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury resident wants state lawmakers to ban the use of Native American symbols and logos at public schools.

After losing a battle to change Tewksbury High School’s mascot from the Redmen, Linda Thomas is now hoping legislators will vote to get rid of Native American logos at all public schools for good.

Last year, the Tewksbury School Committee voted 4-1 to keep their mascot, which some say pays tribute to the town’s Native American heritage.

“This is really not a town issue, this is a state issue,” Thomas said.

State Senator Barbara L’Italien filed the bill “by request.”

More than three dozen schools statewide still use Native American mascots, including the Amesbury High Indians, and the Pentucket Regional Sachems.

“These names, these logos, these mascots, are derogatory and disrespectful,” Thomas said.

Other schools have already made changes. For example, the Andover Golden Warriors now use an eagle instead of an Indian head logo.

