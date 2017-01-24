Tewksbury Resident Wants Native American Logos Banned At Public Schools

January 24, 2017 9:23 PM By Bernice Corpuz
Filed Under: Bernice Corpuz, Tewksbury High School

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury resident wants state lawmakers to ban the use of Native American symbols and logos at public schools.

After losing a battle to change Tewksbury High School’s mascot from the Redmen, Linda Thomas is now hoping legislators will vote to get rid of Native American logos at all public schools for good.

Last year, the Tewksbury School Committee voted 4-1 to keep their mascot, which some say pays tribute to the town’s Native American heritage.

“This is really not a town issue, this is a state issue,” Thomas said.

State Senator Barbara L’Italien filed the bill “by request.”

More than three dozen schools statewide still use Native American mascots, including the Amesbury High Indians, and the Pentucket Regional Sachems.

“These names, these logos, these mascots, are derogatory and disrespectful,” Thomas said.

Other schools have already made changes. For example, the Andover Golden Warriors now use an eagle instead of an Indian head logo.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports

More from Bernice Corpuz
Comments

One Comment

  1. Steve Stevenson says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Is she related to Lizzie Warren? What an incredible waste of money to stroke someone’s ego.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia