Tewksbury Residents Support Redmen Mascot At Public Forum

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury High School’s mascot could be changed. Wednesday night a public forum was held on the Redmen mascot.

About 500 people filled the bleachers in the gym. Most of them wore red or a shirt reading “We are the Tewksbury Redmen.”

“Redmen to me is more than a name. It’s family,” said a woman supporting the mascot.

“The term Redmen is a racial slur to Native Americans,” said a woman against the mascot.

Initially, two parents brought their concerns that the mascot was offensive to Superintendent John O’Connor. About five years ago, O’Connor said several people outside the town reached out to him about the mascot.

“I suspect this issue to re-surface every three to five years,” said O’Connor.

But, this time it was two residents. O’Connor thought it was time for a discussion.

“It has become a big issue,” said O’Connor.

The first step in deciding the mascot’s fate was the public forum.

“I don’t think anyone in Tewksbury uses it offensively,” said Anne Seichter, the mother of a student. But she thinks the mascot should change saying, “Overwhelmingly in the research I’ve done Native Americans find it offensive.”

“Racism has never entered any kid’s mind here, that’s what drives me nuts; we have tremendous pride here,” said Tom Bradley, a lifelong resident and assistant football coach.

For him and many others who sat on the bleachers, they said the mascot represents spirit, tradition, and respect – regardless of what anyone else believes.

“We’re from Tewksbury. It’s our logo. It’s our Redmen,” said a supporter of the mascot.

O’Connor said his next step is to meet with students. He will then meet face-to-face with local and state Native American leaders. Finally, he will make his recommendation to the school committee. He said he does not have timeline for his decision.