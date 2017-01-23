Luke Bryan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON (CBS) – The NFL is going a little bit country for Super Bowl LI.

The league has announced that country music singer Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem before the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.

This will be the first Super Bowl gig for Bryan, who has sold about 8 million albums. He’s also the first man to sing the Star Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl since Billy Joel in 2007.

Bryan said in a Twitter video that he’s “so excited” for the performance.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Last year’s national anthem singer, Lady Gaga, is headlining the halftime show.