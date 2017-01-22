Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

On To Houston: Patriots Advance To Super Bowl LI

January 22, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are on to Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in franchise history after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in Sunday’s AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. New England becomes the first franchise in NFL history to make it to nine championship games in the Super Bowl era.

The Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in two weeks in Houston, after the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the record seventh Super Bowl for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who threw three touchdown passes against the Steelers, and the 10th Super Bowl overall for Bill Belichick (seven as a head coach, three as an assistant). With Sunday’s AFC Championship victory, Belichick moved out of a tie with Don Shula for most conference titles by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.

Brady had his way with the Steelers on Sunday, setting a new postseason career-high with 384 passing yards. In two weeks, Brady and Belichick will go for their fifth Super Bowl championship in their 17 seasons together.

The Patriots open as early three-point favorites over the Falcons.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia