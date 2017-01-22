On To Houston: Patriots Advance To Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are on to Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in franchise history after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in Sunday’s AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. New England becomes the first franchise in NFL history to make it to nine championship games in the Super Bowl era.

The Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in two weeks in Houston, after the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the record seventh Super Bowl for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who threw three touchdown passes against the Steelers, and the 10th Super Bowl overall for Bill Belichick (seven as a head coach, three as an assistant). With Sunday’s AFC Championship victory, Belichick moved out of a tie with Don Shula for most conference titles by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.

Brady had his way with the Steelers on Sunday, setting a new postseason career-high with 384 passing yards. In two weeks, Brady and Belichick will go for their fifth Super Bowl championship in their 17 seasons together.

The Patriots open as early three-point favorites over the Falcons.