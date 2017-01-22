WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Tom Brady Says He Didn’t Hear The Roger Goodell Chants At Gillette Stadium

January 22, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: AFC Championship, Bill Belichick, DeflateGate, New England Patriots, NFL, Roger Goodell, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots fans were an extremely happy bunch on Sunday, as their team notched their record ninth trip to the Super Bowl with a 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

Still, something was missing from the fun. Or rather, someone was missing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spent his second straight weekend in Atlanta, avoiding his long-awaited return to New England. Goodell hasn’t been to Gillette Stadium since before the DeflateGate scandal, leaving many in attendance on Sunday night a little bummed out that they couldn’t share some love with the commissioner.

With the victory all but assured, and a little push from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak, a sing-song “Roger! Roger! Roger!” chant erupted at Gillette Stadium. It soon turned into a “Where Is Roger?” chant, which has echoed throughout the stadium a few times since Goodell slapped Tom Brady with a four-game suspension.

As loud as the Goodell chants were on Sunday, the quarterback told reporters he didn’t hear them.

“I didn’t hear that chant,” Brady said nonchalantly at the podium after the win. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi, and that was pretty cool.”

Other Patriots players had a little more fun with the crowd’s reaction.

“Where is he? He’s like Waldo right now,” said tight end Martellus Bennett. “He ain’t wanna come here. We don’t know where he’s at.”

Asked earlier about serving his four-game suspension to start the season, Brady used it as an opportunity to praise his teammates.

“It’s because of the hard work of a lot of people. From my coaches and teammates, to our families who support us, it takes a lot of people and a lot of effort over the course of many months. This didn’t start at 6:40 tonight, it started in April, and even before that,” said Brady. “It’s a lot of hard work. There are only two teams left standing and I’m happy we’re one of them. That’s what our goal is, and it’s nice to be able to achieve that.”

Patriots 5th Quarter: Brady Reacts To Another Super Bowl Berth: 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to add when asked if Sunday’s victory was a little sweeter given how the team had to start the season without Brady.

“It’s a special year because it’s a special team and special how they came together,” said Belichick.

Patriots fans may not have gotten their chance to give the commish an earful on Sunday, but he can’t avoid the Patriots for much longer. If the Patriots beat the Falcons in two weeks in Super Bowl LI, Goodell will be the one handing the Lombardi Trophy to Brady and Belichick.

Comments

One Comment

  1. adoptek says:
    January 22, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I think we know who Roger will be rooting for. POS that he is.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Chris says:
    January 22, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia