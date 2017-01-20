WBZ-TV Makes Friendly AFC Title Game Wager With Pittsburgh’s KDKA

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots and Steelers aren’t the only ones with something on the line Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

WBZ-TV’s morning team of Kate Merrill, Chris McKinnon, Breana Pitts and Danielle Niles agreed to a friendly wager with Heather Abraham and Rick Dayton of Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV.

If the Patriots beat the Steelers on Sunday, the KDKA-TV team will make a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Pan-Mass Challenge.

Dayton and Abraham would also record a video of themselves in a public place wearing Patriots gear and holding I sign that says “I’m wearing this because the Patriots beat the Steelers.”

If the Steelers pull out a win at Gillette Stadium, the WBZ-TV team will make a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, which benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

In the event of a New England loss, WBZ-TV would record a video in a public place saying “I’m wearing this because the Steelers beat the Patriots.”

Patriots fans are also encouraged to get involved in the action. Anyone who wants to place a friendly wager with a Steelers fan on the game can consider a donation to either the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.