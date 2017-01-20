Isaiah Thomas Receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas didn’t get a starting spot on the Eastern Conference’s All-Star roster, but the Celtics guard received a pretty big honor on Friday.

The NBA recognized Thomas’ efforts off the court by awarding him with December’s NBA Cares Community Assist Award, given each month to the NBA player who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.

Plenty has been made of Thomas’ play on the court this season, whether it be his Eastern Conference-leading 28.7 points per game or his knack for going off in the fourth quarter. But he was even more important in the community, hosting a number of events during the holiday season.

Thomas hosted a holiday party for 70 children of Boston military servicemen and women, and sponsored a holiday toy giveaway for 75 youth of military families throughout Tacoma, Washington. He and his Celtics teammates spread more holiday cheer with a visit to more than 100 pediatric patients at the Boston Children’s Hospital.

He also sprung into action when a massive, 10-alarm fire hit his current neighborhood in Cambridge, working with the city to provide an evening of peace for more than 200 people affected by the tragedy.

Thomas has also been an active mentor, participating in a new PSA for MENTOR’s “In Real Life” campaign, part of the NBA family’s ongoing partnership with MENTOR in support of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

Giving back to the community is an important part of being a professional athlete for Thomas.

“Since entering the league, giving back to the community has been a priority for me both in the cities I’ve played and in my hometown of Tacoma, Washington,” said Thomas. “I look forward to continuing to help those facing challenges big and small so they can ultimately overcome adversity and achieve success.”

Thomas will be presented with the award Saturday in an on-court ceremony prior to Boston’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the TD Garden.