Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Not Among All-Star Starters

January 19, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, NBA, NBA All-Star Game, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas made his first All-Star team last season, serving as a reserve for the Eastern Conference. This time around he had hoped to be on the court when the annual exhibition tips off.

But Thomas learned Thursday night he won’t get his wish.

The Celtics guard was left out of the East starting five, finishing behind Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving and Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, who will start in the backcourt.

The East starting lineup will also include Cleveland’s LeBron James, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thomas has been Boston’s MVP so far this season, averaging 10.1 points in the fourth quarter alone. He’s scored 20 or more points in 26 straight games, a stretch that included a career-high 52 points against the Miami Heat back on January 30. Thomas scored a Celtics franchise record 29 points in the fourth quarter that night, leading Boston to a 117-114 victory.

His 28.7 points per game ranks first in the Eastern Conference, and third overall in the NBA.

The last time the Celtics had a player in the All-Star Game’s starting lineup was in 2013, when both Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo started for the East.

In his first All-Star game last season, Thomas played 19 minutes and scored nine points off 4-of-11 shooting.

This year, for the first time, NBA players and media also took part in selecting the starting lineups. Fan voting accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while current NBA players and a panel of basketball media members accounted for 25 percent each.

Thomas is expected to receive the nod when reserves for the 2016-17 All-Star Game, which will be held in New Orleans on February 19, are named next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia