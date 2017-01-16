Patriots Open As Oddsmakers’ Favorite Over Steelers

Weather Alert: Tuesday Night Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

January 16, 2017 9:28 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oddsmakers in Las Vegas make the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.

Atlanta is a 4-point favorite to beat Green Bay at home next Sunday, while New England is a 5.5-point pick at most sports books to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots opened as a 4.5-point favorite after the Steelers edged the Kansas City Chiefs. But money came in on the Patriots like it has all season in sports books, pushing the point spread up.

Both games are expected to be high scoring affairs, with the over/under for the Patriots-Steelers at 51.5 points and the total for the Packers-Falcons game a whopping 60.5 points.

— Tim Dahlberg reporting from Las Vegas

