Patriots To Face Steelers In AFC Championship Game

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Gillette Stadium next weekend, battling for a spot in Super Bowl LI.

The Steelers beat the Chiefs, 18-16, Sunday night in Kansas City to secure their spot in the AFC Championship Game. They’ll now travel to New England next Sunday to face the Patriots, who are making their sixth straight appearance in the conference title game after defeating the Texans on Saturday night.

The Pats and Steelers already squared off once this season, a 27-16 New England win in Pittsburgh back in Week 7. The Steelers were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that weekend, so the Patriots’ D had the luxury of facing Landry Jones. He threw for 281 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, while all-world running back Le’Veon Bell was held to 81 yards on 21 carries. Most of Jones’ damage was done by the reliable hands and speedy legs of Antonio Brown, with the receiver catching seven passes for 106 yards in the losing effort.

Tom Brady completed 19 of his 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh, one to Rob Gronkowski and the other to James White, while LeGarrette Blount rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns against his former team.

This marks the third time the Patriots and Steelers will face off with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Patriots got the best of the Steelers in each of their previous two matchups: 24-17 in 2001 and 41-27 in 2004 — both in Pittsburgh.

The Pats and Steelers will square off at 6:40pm on Sunday evening at Gillette Stadium, a game you can see on WBZ-TV and hear on 98.5 The Sports Hub.