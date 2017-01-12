WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Sudbury Superintendent Grateful Students Are Safe After I-95 Bus Roll Over

January 12, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Sudbury, Weston Bus Crash

SUDBURY (CBS) — Community and school officials say they are thankful that no students were seriously hurt in a bus crash Wednesday.

A bus carrying 22 students in the METCO program at Curtis Middle School rolled over on Interstate 95 in Weston while traveling from Sudbury to Boston. All students were taken to Boston hospitals for evaluation, and some sustained minor injuries.

A school bus was involved in a rollover crash on I-95 in Weston Wednesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

A school bus was involved in a rollover crash on I-95 in Weston Wednesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

Superintendent Anne Wilson drove by the scene of the crash to see what the students went through for herself.

“Everything that goes through your mind is what could be the worst possible scenario,” she said.

Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said the school’s resource officer volunteered to ride the METCO bus into town Thursday morning to show students it’s still safe. Wilson said only four students rode the bus the morning after the crash.

“He had volunteered to ride on the bus this morning just as a calming effect, if you will,” Nix said. “It’s a circumstance you never want to see.”

State Police at the scene of the school bus rollover. (Mass. State Police)

State Police at the scene of the school bus rollover. (Mass. State Police)

The bus crashed after colliding with a pickup truck, rolling on its side in a rocky embankment off the highway. Wilson said the school district has a good relationship with the bus company involved in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia