Sudbury Superintendent Grateful Students Are Safe After I-95 Bus Roll Over

SUDBURY (CBS) — Community and school officials say they are thankful that no students were seriously hurt in a bus crash Wednesday.

A bus carrying 22 students in the METCO program at Curtis Middle School rolled over on Interstate 95 in Weston while traveling from Sudbury to Boston. All students were taken to Boston hospitals for evaluation, and some sustained minor injuries.

Superintendent Anne Wilson drove by the scene of the crash to see what the students went through for herself.

“Everything that goes through your mind is what could be the worst possible scenario,” she said.

Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said the school’s resource officer volunteered to ride the METCO bus into town Thursday morning to show students it’s still safe. Wilson said only four students rode the bus the morning after the crash.

“He had volunteered to ride on the bus this morning just as a calming effect, if you will,” Nix said. “It’s a circumstance you never want to see.”

The bus crashed after colliding with a pickup truck, rolling on its side in a rocky embankment off the highway. Wilson said the school district has a good relationship with the bus company involved in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.