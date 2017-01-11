BREAKING NEWS: Students Hurt In School Bus Rollover On I-95 In Waltham | Read More

Students Hurt In School Bus Rollover On I-95 In Waltham

January 11, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Massachusetts State Police, School Bus Crash, Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) — Several students were injured when a school bus and pickup truck were involved in a rollover crash on Route 95 Wednesday afternoon.

State Police said the crash happened just south of Route 20 in Waltham. They said 22 students in grades 6-8 from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The 22 students were taken to Boston Children’s Hospital. Ten were reported to have minor injuries, and twelve were taken as a precaution.

State Police said the bus was involved in a collision, then hit a guard rail and rolled over it.

More information was not yet available.

