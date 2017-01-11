Photos Show Escaped Inmate James Morales’ Bloody Clothes, Trail Left After Break

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (CBS) — Police released photos of the debris left behind after inmate James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center on New Year’s Eve, leading police on a five-day man hunt.
According to court documents, Morales was alone in the facility’s recreation yard around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Two hours later, Morales can be seen on surveillance video standing on top of a basketball hoop in the yard. From there, officials say Morales cut through fencing, climbed onto the detention center’s roof and went through multiple layers of razor wire before climbing down the side of the building and running from the area. A report indicates there was a blood-soaked sheet hanging from a rope-like line on the roof.
Morales was not found missing until about 10:30 p.m.
After officials noticed Morales was missing, they found his tattered clothes near Interstate 95, covered in blood.
Morales was missing for five days until police tracked him down in Somerville after he apparently attempted to rob banks in the area. Morales led police on a foot chase, but was tackled and arrested on Jan. 5. Morales appeared in front of a federal court judge in Providence on Jan. 6 and was detained.
Prior to his escape, Morales was in the Wyatt Detention Center on charges that he stole weapons from a Worcester armory in 2015. He is also accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in Cambridge.