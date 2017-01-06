Captured Fugitive James Morales To Appear In Federal Court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – James Morales, who escaped from a Rhode Island detention center and was recaptured after five days on the run, is expected to appear in federal court on Friday.

Morales escaped on New Year’s Eve from Wyatt Correctional Facility. He remained on the run until Thursday, when he was caught after attempted bank robberies in Cambridge and Somerville.

Following his arrest, Morales is being held at an undisclosed location until his appearance in a federal court in Providence.

Before his escape, the former Army reservist was in the detention center on charges that he stole weapons from a Worcester armory in 2015. He is also accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in Cambridge.

While at the Wyatt Correctional Facility in Rhode Island, Morales climbed onto the top of a basketball hoop in the facility’s recreation yard.

Prison officials say Morales then used a tool to cut through fencing, climbed onto the detention center’s roof and went through multiple layers of razor wire before climbing down the side of the building and running from the area.

After five days on the run, Morales was suspected in a Thursday morning bank robbery in Cambridge.

He then allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Somerville later in the day. After a foot chase with a Massachusetts State Police trooper, Morales was taken into custody.

U.S. Marshals said Morales will not return to the Rhode Island detention center where he previously escaped.