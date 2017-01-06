WBZ4[1]
Report: Matt Patricia To Interview For Chargers Head Coaching Job In Rhode Island

January 6, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Matt Patricia, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia won’t have to travel far to make his first head coaching interview of the season.

Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune is reporting that representatives for the San Diego Chargers led by president of football operations John Spanos will travel east to Rhode Island on Friday to interview Patricia for their head coaching job. The Chargers will also interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott over the weekend.

The Chargers are reportedly looking to hire a defensive-minded head coach after their last two coaches, Mike McCoy and Norv Turner, possessed more offensive backgrounds. They have already interviewed former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.

Patricia, 42, has served as Patriots defensive coordinator since 2012 and previously as linebackers coach from 2006-2010 and safeties coach in 2011.

Bill Belichick has previously given votes of confidence in both Patricia and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for head coaching jobs. The Patriots will take Wild Card weekend off for their bye week before getting ready for their as-yet-undetermined opponent in the AFC Divisional Playoff, giving Patricia plenty of time for interviews.

