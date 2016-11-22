Belichick: McDaniels, Patricia Should ‘Absolutely’ Be On Head Coaching Lists

BOSTON (CBS) — As with any good team in the NFL, the Patriots are likely to find themselves getting phone calls from other franchises in need of a new head coach.

New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s name was atop a preliminary list of recommended head coaching candidates done by the NFL Career Development Advisory Panel, released Monday by Pro Football Talk. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not see the list or read PFT’s story, but agreed on Tuesday that both Patricia and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would make great head coaches. He said the same for director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who was not on a panel’s list of potential general managers.

“I think both Josh and Matt are great coaches. [They] should absolutely be on any head coaching list,” Belichick said on a conference call on Tuesday. “I can’t imagine that there are many other coaches that could present a resume equal or comparable to theirs. They’ve done a great job here for a sustained period of time so a great track record. I think, I personally think, that a list of head coaching candidates that didn’t include them would be incomplete. A similar comment on the general manager thing with Nick [Caserio], which I don’t know if he was or wasn’t included. I think somebody told me that he wasn’t included, so I would have the same comment for him. He does a tremendous job as well. I can’t imagine any list not having those three people.”

It’s been reported that McDaniels was not on the list because he is next in line to take over for Belichick, whenever the hooded one decides to call it a career. McDaniels denied that report on Tuesday.

“Anything that was reported about my thinking or my plans or the things that I want to do – the other day I saw that, those things I would say are unfounded,” said McDaniels. “That being said, that’s all I’ll say about it. I love being here and I’m excited to get to work on the Jets and look forward to practicing tomorrow with our guys.”

McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010, going 11-17 before he was fired in the middle of his second season. He said on Tuesday that he would love another opportunity to coach a team of his own, but only if it was the right move for him and his family.

“I definitely said it before and I’ll say it again. I definitely would love to be a head coach again. There are only 32 of those in the world,” he said. “They’re opportunities that don’t come along very often, and if you would ever be so fortunate and blessed to have another opportunity to do it, and for myself it would be for a second time, it would be an opportunity that I would look forward to. It would have to be at the right place at the right time, which is what I’ve always said. I try to make decisions [based on] what’s best for my family and myself. Again, somebody would have to offer that opportunity. You’re lucky if you get that. That’s my mindset.”