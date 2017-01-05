January 7, 2016
It’s the beginning of a new year and with the spirit of giving still in the air… we have another special edition of our traditional “Help for the Holidays” segment, where we feature a non-profit organization that has done a great job offering much-needed services to our community all year round. Now, it’s actually our turn to make a difference, by helping them… so they can continue helping others. This week, we are featuring the Arredondo Family Foundation. Their mission – to help military families in need and those who experience suicide. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Arredondo Family Foundation Co-Founders Carlos and Melida Arredondo. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Help for the Holidays
Arredondo Family Foundation
(617) 979-6275
ArredondoFoundation.org
info@ArredondoFoundation.org
Twitter: @AFFdtn
Facebook: ArredondoFamilyFoundation
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.