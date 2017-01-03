WBZ4[1]
Holyoke Mayor Sets Up Online Fundraising For Fire Victims

January 3, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Building Fire, Holyoke, Holyoke Mayor's Fire Relief Fund, Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE (CBS) — Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is trying to help individuals and families affected by the apartment building fire Sunday morning.

The mayor and city officials have come together to create the Holyoke Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund through the online fund raising site, GoFundMe.com. People can go to the special website and contribute towards those displaced by the deadly fire.

Over $39,000 has been raised, towards a stated goal of $100,000.

Three people died as a result of the fire and 25 families were driven from their homes in the 5-story building at the intersection of North East and East Dwight Streets.

Donations can also be made in person or by mail with a check made out to:

Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund
536 Dwight Street
Holyoke, MA 01040

A partial demolition of the building’s upper floors has taken place. Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of Sunday’s blaze.

