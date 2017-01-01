WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

One Dead, Two Missing After Holyoke Apartment Building Fire

January 1, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: Apartment Building Fire, Fatality, Holyoke

HOLYOKE (CBS) — One woman is dead, two people are missing and several were injured Sunday morning when a fire ripped through a five-story apartment building in Holyoke.

Many residents of the building on North East Street say they awoke to their smoke alarms going off.

It was just before nine a.m. on New Year’s Day and many were sleeping in.

But as they tried to escape, thick black smoke made things very difficult.

A multi-story apartment building on fire in Holyoke Sunday. (Photo credit: Western Mass. News)

A multi-story apartment building on fire in Holyoke Sunday. (Photo credit: Western Mass. News)

Some residents jumped from their windows and the woman who died may have jumped from her fourth floor apartment.

“I was looking in the window of the lady’s jumping from the fourth floor. I can’t believe it, man I’m telling you. I still got it here in my mind.it’s terrible,” Ricardo Quinones of Holyoke said.

At one point, firefighters had to knock down one wall of the apartment building, in order to battle the blaze.

Firefighters rescued at least three people from the burning apartment building. The Red Cross is helping some two dozen families find another place to stay.

“We are praying to God that they get through this. It’s just sad. To see something like this is very sad and I’m very sad for the families,” neighbor Ruth Colon said.

Officials have not yet determined how the fire started, but are somewhat puzzled about how it spread so quickly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia