Tom Brady Goes ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Big Patriots Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO (CBS) – Did Tom Brady find some time to binge-watch “Game Of Thrones” over the holidays?
The New England Patriots quarterback channeled the HBO series for his latest viral social media posts.
The top headline of the “TB Times” after New England’s 35-14 win over Miami on Sunday was the House Stark motto “WINTER IS COMING.” Brady is depicted as the fearsome Night King, summoning his army of Patriots and freezing a few dolphins in the process.
Perhaps Brady drew some inspiration from a popular fan-made video comparing his “DeflateGate” suspension return to “Thrones” protagonist Jon Snow rising from the dead.
The Patriots’ next opponent better be ready for the cold. The Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders or Dolphins will take on New England in Foxboro on Jan. 14.