Patriots To Host Divisional Round Game On January 14

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ll have to wait a week until we find out who the Patriots will host in the AFC Divisional Round, but at least we know when the playoff party begins at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots will play host to either the Raiders, Texans or Dolphins on Saturday, January 14 at 8:15pm. That game can be seen on WBZ-TV and heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots.
In winning the top overall seed in the AFC, the Patriots will host the lowest remaining seed from the Wild Card round. They’ll host the winner of the Raiders-Texans matchup (played on January 7) unless the 6-seeded Miami Dolphins upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 8 (which can be seen on WBZ-TV).
The Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 back in Week 3 at Gillette with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. New England swept their season series with the Dolphins with a 31-24 win at Gillette in Week 2 and a 35-14 victory in Miami in their regular season finale.