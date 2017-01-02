Man Charged With Arson In Fire That Gutted Historic NH Church

LEBANON, New Hampshire (CBS) — An arson arrest was made in the fire that destroyed a historic church last week.
The New Hampshire Union Leader reports that Anthony Boisvert, 27, was taken into custody Sunday night.
He is being charged with deliberately setting fire to the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, which was built in the 1800s, as well as assault.
They say he also stabbed a 52-year-old man and 66-year-old woman at a nearby condo complex shortly before he was attested Sunday.
The church was completely destroyed in the three-alarm blaze, which collapsed the building’s roof and left authorities worried about the danger of the steeple and its 1,600-pound bell collapsing.
Nobody was injured in that fire.