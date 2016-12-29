Historic Lebanon, NH Church Destroyed In Fire

LEBANON, New Hampshire (CBS) — A church built in the 1800’s was completely destroyed overnight by a three-alarm fire, the Lebanon, N.H. Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called to the First Baptist Church on School Street in Lebanon around 11:30 Wednesday night for a report of an odor of smoke.
The blaze they found upon arrival tore through the building, collapsing its roof.
Crews battled the flames in icy conditions, and one firefighter was injured due to a fall on the ice.
They were still dealing with hot spots Thursday morning.
Nobody was inside at the time of the fire. There had been a church meeting and dinner Wednesday night at 5 p.m.
Now, the church’s steeple is in danger of collapse. People in two nearby homes were evacuated to a church down the street because authorities were concerned the steeple could collapse on their houses, but those people were allowed to return early Thursday morning.
Structural engineers were on scene Thursday morning to decide if it was safe for firefighters to investigate inside.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.