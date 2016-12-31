Armed Suspect At Center Of NH SWAT Search Arrested

December 31, 2016 10:38 AM
Filed Under: franklin new hampshire, Ryan Brouillard

FRANKLIN, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police have arrested a man they searched for over the course of several days after he fired a gun while running from police.

Franklin Police responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday involving Ryan Brouillard.

Officers backed off when they say Brouillard fired a gun. As a result, officers evacuated the neighborhood and brought in a SWAT team.

SWAT police are searching for an armed suspect Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

SWAT police are searching for an armed suspect Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Brouillard was arrested in Concord.

He was charged with felony possession of a firearm, reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and parole violation.

More charges are possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia