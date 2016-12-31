Armed Suspect At Center Of NH SWAT Search Arrested

FRANKLIN, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police have arrested a man they searched for over the course of several days after he fired a gun while running from police.
Franklin Police responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday involving Ryan Brouillard.
Officers backed off when they say Brouillard fired a gun. As a result, officers evacuated the neighborhood and brought in a SWAT team.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Brouillard was arrested in Concord.
He was charged with felony possession of a firearm, reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and parole violation.
More charges are possible.