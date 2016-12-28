WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Police, SWAT Teams Search For Armed Man Suspected Of Franklin NH Attack

December 28, 2016 10:53 AM
FRANKLIN N.H. (CBS) — An armed suspect is on the loose after police say he attacked someone early Wednesday morning.

Homes in the Prospect and Pleasant Street area of Franklin have been evacuated as police search for Ryan Brouillard, suspected of attacking someone around 2:15 a.m. Police are considering this a public safety issue.

SWAT police are searching for an armed suspect Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

Police initially responded to the report of an attack, but backed off when they learned Brouillard may be armed. New Hampshire SWAT and aviation units along with various area police departments are now checking numerous homes where they believe Brouillard may be.

Brouillard stands about 6’5″ and weighs around 250 pounds, police say.

Residents who live in the area have been ordered to leave their homes and are being taken to the Community Center. Police say the residents may be relocated depending on how long the search lasts. A daycare in the area is on lock down, but no schools in the area are currently in session because of the holidays.

Police line the streets as they search numerous homes where an armed suspect may be hiding. (WBZ-TV)

Initial reports that a police officer had been shot are untrue, police say.

“To clarify any rumors out there no police officers were shot, however the police officers did see a gun and a round was discharged,” Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein said. “That’s when the officers decided to back off, take up a tactical position and secure the area.

Goldstein says he’s hoping for a peaceful end to the search. Residents should not approach Brouillard is spotted, but should instead call the police.

The incident is currently developing. Check back for further updates.

 

 

