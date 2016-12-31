Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh To Help Ring In 2017 At Boston First Night

December 31, 2016 4:01 PM
Filed Under: First Night, New Year's Eve Boston, New Years Eve

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren will be spending part of their New Year’s Eve celebrating with fellow revelers in Boston, including Mayor Marty Walsh.

The Republican governor is planning to attend the opening ceremony of the First Night festivities in Copley Square with the Democratic mayor at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Related: First Night Fireworks Moved From Boston Harbor To Copley Square

The two will also participate in the “People’s Parade” from Copley Square to the Boston Common.

All First Night events are free and open to the public.

Activities include concerts, dance lessons, art exhibits, puppet shows and a fireworks display on Boston Common at 7 p.m.

The evening culminates with a midnight “Copley Countdown.” It’s described as “a multi-sensory display of live music, dazzling light show and pyrotechnics” in Copley Square.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia