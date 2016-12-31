Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh To Help Ring In 2017 At Boston First Night

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren will be spending part of their New Year’s Eve celebrating with fellow revelers in Boston, including Mayor Marty Walsh.
The Republican governor is planning to attend the opening ceremony of the First Night festivities in Copley Square with the Democratic mayor at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The two will also participate in the “People’s Parade” from Copley Square to the Boston Common.
All First Night events are free and open to the public.
Activities include concerts, dance lessons, art exhibits, puppet shows and a fireworks display on Boston Common at 7 p.m.
The evening culminates with a midnight “Copley Countdown.” It’s described as “a multi-sensory display of live music, dazzling light show and pyrotechnics” in Copley Square.