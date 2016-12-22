WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

First Night Fireworks Moved From Boston Harbor To Copley Square

December 22, 2016 8:59 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Due to budget constrictions, there will be no New Year’s Eve fireworks this year over Boston Harbor.

First Night 2017 organizers announced that the midnight fireworks on the waterfront have been canceled due to “funding limitations.”

Instead, the fireworks have been relocated to be a part of the midnight display above Copley Square.

Earlier in the night in Copley Square on New Year’s Eve, there will also be a parade at 6 p.m. and family fireworks at 7 p.m.

All of the Copley Square festivities are free of charge.

“It’s a beautiful night in Boston that night, so I encourage people to bring their kids in, bring their families in. You’ll really enjoy it,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jacqueline Lapidus says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:43 am

    Are the First Night organizers out of their minds? Fireworks in Copley Square with debris and sparks falling on historic buildings and frozen spectators? No thanks, I’d rather stay home and go to bed at the usual time.

