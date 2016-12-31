Third Person Dies Following Head-On Easton Crash

EASTON (CBS) – A man and his teenage son died along with another teenager following a head-on crash Friday night in Easton.
The crash, which happened around 6 p.m. on Depot Street, involved two SUVs.
Two people who inside a 2008 Chevy HHR died Friday. A third person was rushed to the hospital and the driver of a 2007 Toyota Sequoia was hospitalized.
On Saturday, police said the third person from the Chevy HHR died overnight.
Easton Police said Robert Fleming, 58, was killed in the crash along with his 17-year-old son Robert Fleming. Kayleigh Desrosiers, 17, of Halifax, was also killed.
Police have not yet determined what caused the crash but said it appears the driver of the Chevy crossed the center line and slammed into the Toyota.