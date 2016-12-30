2 Killed, 2 Injured In Easton Crash

December 30, 2016 10:50 PM
Easton

EASTON (CBS) – Two people were killed and two more were injured in a head-on crash in Easton Friday night.

Police says two SUVs collided on Depot Street at about 6 p.m. A man and a woman in one vehicle were killed. A third passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second SUV was also taken to the hospital in with serious injuries.

A witness tells WBZ she tried to help some of the victims but was unable to because the doors were pinned down and she had to break a window to get one of the victims out.

Police are still working to determine a cause of the crash and aren’t releasing the names of the victims until their families are notified.

