Weather Alert: Snow, Rain, Wind | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Homicide Investigation Opened After Teen Found In Salt Marsh

December 29, 2016 7:02 PM
Filed Under: Belle Isle Marsh, East Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says the death of a teenager whose body was discovered in a Boston salt marsh earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Thursday that authorities believe 16-year-old Carlos Villatoro-Nunez, of East Boston, sustained fatal stab wounds.

Read: Vigil Held For Peace In East Boston

His body was found by passersby in the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation in East Boston Dec. 9, almost a month after his family reported him missing.

Conley says decomposition and other factors initially complicated the investigation. He says investigators don’t believe the death was random.

The area is state property. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being led by state police detectives assigned to Conley’s office.

Conley urges anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia