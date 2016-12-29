WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]
Weather Alert: Snow, Rain, Wind | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Police Investigating Gang Connection In Stabbing Death Of East Boston Teen

December 29, 2016 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Death, East Boston

EAST BOSTON (CBS) — Police Commissioner Bill Evans said officers are investigating whether gang activity is to blame in the death of a teenager whose body was found near Logan Airport on Christmas Eve.

Luis Fernando Orellano Ruano, 18, was found stabbed to death near 99 Airport Way at about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 24. Now, Evans said police are investigating whether the international gang MS-13 was pressuring Ruano prior to his death.

“I think it’s a young kid who came here, didn’t have any real family here,” Evans said during a press conference Thursday. “Unfortunately I think he got involved in the gang stuff.”

Ruano is originally from Central America. His last known address is in Lynn, but Evans said he was living on the streets of Chelsea. According to the FBI, members of Mara Salvatrucha, known as MS-13, are mostly Salvadoran nationals or first generation Salvadoran-Americans, but immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and other Central and South American countries are also known to be part of the gang. MS-13 is involved in various crimes, but the FBI notes the gang is known for brutal violence.

Ruano is the sixth teenager to die a violent or suspicious death in East Boston in the last 15 months. That’s why Evans said police are hoping to reach out to the city’s kids to prevent gang connections.

“We’re going to work hard with all our schools and all our social service agencies to reach these kids because they come over here with nothing and they’re easy prey, they don’t have a whole lot,” he said. “I think for some of them, the gang becomes their family.”

Anyone with information on Ruano’s death is asked to call police at 1-800-494-tips. On Thursday night, a vigil is being held for Ruano and others who have met a violent end in East Boston. Clergy members from different faiths will be saying prayers at the vigil, and attendees are asked to bring candles to light.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia