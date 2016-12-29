Alleged Serial Robber Who Poses As HVAC Repair Man Scheduled To Appear In Court

BROOKLINE (CBS) — Anthony Binsfield is scheduled to be arraigned in Brookline District Court this morning after he allegedly stole from numerous area businesses while posing as a heating and air conditioning repair man.
Binsfield, 32, is accused of robbing multiple businesses after posing as an HVAC repair man. Police say he would gain access to businesses’ back rooms by posing as a repair man and take money, gift cards and credit cards. He is suspected to have hit several businesses in the area.
Police arrested Binsfield in Coolidge Corner on Wednesday night after an employee of one of the affected businesses tipped them off. He had apparently stolen from two businesses earlier in the day.
When he was arrested, Binsfield had 11 outstanding warrants against him.
In 2015, Binsfield was accused of trespassing in a Cohasset Elementary School, also after posing as an HVAC repair man.
Binsfield is waiting to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
