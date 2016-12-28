Police Arrest Man Accused Of Posing As HVAC Worker To Steal From Businesses

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A man accused of posing as a maintenance worker to steal from local businesses has been arrested.
Brookline Police say they caught 32-year-old Anthony Binsfield in Coolidge Corner Wednesday night. Police say Binsfield has 11 outstanding arrest warrants and allegedly stole from two Brookline businesses earlier in the day.
Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching employees, identifying himself as a heating and air conditioner worker, and then stealing money, gift cards and credit cards from backrooms.
Binsfield will be arraigned Thursday morning.