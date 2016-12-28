Healthy Holidays from US Olympic Gold & Silver Medalist Laurie Hernandez

December 31, 2016
Now for the holidays, many of us tend to eat more than usual. But that’s definitely not the case at the Hernandez household! The Olympic Gymnastics Gold and Silver Medalist Laurie Hernandez has a rigorous athletic training and schedule, so it’s very important to keep a healthy and balanced diet all the time. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Laurie Hernandez and her mother Wanda Hernandez. They share different tips on how to stay fit and healthy, family traditions, delicious recipes and how to deal with stress now for the holidays. Tune in!
