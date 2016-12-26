Weather Alert: Freezing Rain | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Funeral For Falmouth High Athlete Scheduled For Tuesday

December 26, 2016 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Falmouth, High School, Hockey Team, James Lavin, Owen Higgins

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Friends and family of one of the two Falmouth High School students killed in a car crash last week are saying their final goodbyes.

A wake for 17-year-old James Lavin is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Chapman Cole and Gleason funeral home in town.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Patrick Church followed by burial at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

Police say Lavin was driving Thursday when his car went off the road and a hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 17-year-old Owen Higgins, died at a hospital.

The best friends had just left hockey practice. Both of them also were members of Falmouth High’s state championship football team.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia