Falmouth High Hockey Player Killed, Teammate Hurt In Crash

FALMOUTH (CBS) — One member of the Falmouth High School hockey team was killed and another is fighting for his life after their car struck a tree Thursday night.

The crash happpened on Thomas Landers Road. Authorities arrived to find two teens trapped in a car.

The driver, a 17-year-old from East Falmouth, was killed.

His friend and teammate, the passenger in the car, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Thursday was the last day of classes at Falmouth High before the holiday break, but the school said grief counselors would be on hand starting at 8 a.m.

WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs reported that the two teens in the car were both well-known athletes at the school.

Tomorrow morning at 8am FHS will be open to staff, students and families — counseling services will be available! pic.twitter.com/oba0n6qPcu — FHS Class of 2017 (@FHS_2017_Class) December 23, 2016

Falmouth High’s athletic director confirmed both were members of the school’s hockey team. They had just left practice and were heading home before the single-car crash happened.

Their names have not yet been released.

It’s not yet clear what caused the car to go off the winding road, which is not very well lit. There were reports of black ice in the area.