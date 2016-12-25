These Goats Will Gladly Eat Your Old Christmas Tree

TOWNSEND (CBS) – When it’s time to take down that Christmas tree, don’t just throw it away: Give it to the goats.
The owner of Shay’s Flock Of Fun Farm in Townsend is once again welcoming people to drop off their unwanted trees.
Goats at the farm love munching on Christmas trees. Last year, they received more than 70 donations of old trees.
Now the tradition has started again. The farm posted a video on Sunday of the goats enjoying Christmas tree clippings from another local farm.
It was a very happy first Christmas for Empress the goat.
“She’s loving it!” the farm owner says in the video.
Goats have earned a reputation as expert landscapers. In recent years, Boston has rented goats to chow down on weeds growing on public land.
Trees can be dropped off at 188 Fitchburg Road – just make sure to remove the tinsel.